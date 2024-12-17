New Google Merchant Center Promotion For First Order Discount

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Sale Sign

Google Merchant Center added a new field in the "Promotion conditions" section for "first order" discount. This seems to be for shopping ads set up in Merchant Center.

This was first spotted by Chelsea Harding who posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "Do you offer customers a first order discount? You can now set up a promotion in Google Merchant Center for your Shopping Ads." 100% worth testing, especially during non sale times."

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ads First Order Discounts

The folks on Marketing O'Clock spoke about this also, which is how I found it. Here is the embed when they started to speak about it:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 17, 2024

Dec 17, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Site Reputation Abuse: Treating Some Sites Within A Site

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Disavowing Toxic Links Is A Billable Waste Of Time

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Adds Faceted Navigation To Help Documentation

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

New Google Merchant Center Promotion For First Order Discount

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Other Search Engines

OpenAI Opens ChatGPT Search To All Logged In Users

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: OpenAI Opens ChatGPT Search To All Logged In Users
Next Story: Google Adds Faceted Navigation To Help Documentation

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.