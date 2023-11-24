Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core & Reviews Update Not Done, Google Simple Search, Date Issues, Follower Counts & More

This week was much slower than the previous weeks, and yes, the core and reviews updates are not yet completed, and Google has no estimate for us on when they will be completed. Google seems to be testing a “Simple Search” feature. Google may still be getting the dates it shows for some search results wrong again. Google is investigating an issue with some Search Console reports. Google asked you to submit some sites that saw significant traffic drops recently. Google launched the follower count in the search results. Google said that follower count is not a ranking factor. Google Search has an “Ask a Doctor” section that looks like a people also ask section. Google’s new search notes are public and indexed by Google. Google removed the Robots FAQs document. Google seems to be testing flight price rich results. Google is testing shading favicon colors. Google Merchant Center can automatically create promotions based on your live site. Google Ads PMAX for products has brand and custom labels. Google’s Ginny Marvin posted seven FAQs on automatically created assets for responsive search ads. Google Bard can now under videos, including this one. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

