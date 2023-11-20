Reminder: Google Search Notes Are Public & Can Show In Google's Search Results

This is just a reminder that the new Google Search and Discover Notes feature that launched as a Search Labs experiment are crawlable, indexable and visible in Google Search. You can see them both in the Search Labs experiment when looking at notes but also if you search for them outside of the Search Labs experiment.

Google told us Notes are crawlable and oh boy are they crawlable.

Ethan Lazuk posted a screenshot on X of a site command for this content; which is [site:content.ucp.usercontent.goog].

I am personally seeing now over 55,000 notes but I am sure you all are seeing a different number. I guess this might be a good (but bad) way to see if searchers are leaving notes?

In any event, John Mueller from Google added on X that these are "normal pages too."

As long as these pages don't outrank the content pages that the notes are being left on, it should be fine, right? I am sure there will be a lot of controversy over this notes feature because it basically takes a copy of your webpage and adds notes on top of it, plus those notes pages are ranking in Google Search.

But I would be surprised if this notes feature lasts more than couple of years...

