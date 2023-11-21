Follower Count Fully Live In Google Search Result Snippets

Nov 21, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google seems to have fully rolled out the follower count in the search result snippets for social media sites like YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and others. This was being tested back in April and Google said it would go live last week with the personalization features and it now seems fully live.

This is live both on desktop and mobile, with the mobile interface having more images; here are some screenshots:

I do wonder how long this follower count will last in the search results. It just feels like one of those things that Google will drop in the future.

I mean, why is it important to know how many followers someone has?

You can see the older version of this over here.

Also, "likes" counts via @ajrgd:

Forum discussion at X.

