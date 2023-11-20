Google Investigating Issue With Search Console Experience & Enhancement Report URL Declines

Nov 20, 2023 • 6:34 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google Robot Fixing Wiring

Google is currently investigating a reporting issue or bug with the Google Search Console experience and enhancement reports. The issue is that they seem to be showing a decline in the number of valid reported URLs across the core web vitals, HTTPS, AMP, mobile usability and other page experience other enhancement reports.

Google said "the team has been looking into this and is working to resolve it. This is a Search Console reporting issue, and not related to indexing or ranking."

John Mueller from Google said on X, "Richard and Brody reported it earlier, we're looking into it." Adding a clarification saying that, ""looking into it" is about as official as we have at the moment. We could add a side of "don't panic (yet)" though."

Google's official Search Central account posted shortly after, "Thanks for reporting this, @brodieseo, @RedCardinal & @PedroDias. The team has been looking into this and is working to resolve it. This is a Search Console reporting issue, and not related to indexing or ranking."

Here is what it looks like for some of the reports:

Gsc Experience Report Decline

Here are some related posts to this issue:

So if you see this, do not panic - Google is working on fixing the reporting issue.

This should have zero impact on your ranking in Google Search today.

Forum discussion at X.

