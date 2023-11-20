Google Investigating Issue With Search Console Experience & Enhancement Report URL Declines

Google is currently investigating a reporting issue or bug with the Google Search Console experience and enhancement reports. The issue is that they seem to be showing a decline in the number of valid reported URLs across the core web vitals, HTTPS, AMP, mobile usability and other page experience other enhancement reports.

Google said "the team has been looking into this and is working to resolve it. This is a Search Console reporting issue, and not related to indexing or ranking."

John Mueller from Google said on X, "Richard and Brody reported it earlier, we're looking into it." Adding a clarification saying that, ""looking into it" is about as official as we have at the moment. We could add a side of "don't panic (yet)" though."

Google's official Search Central account posted shortly after, "Thanks for reporting this, @brodieseo, @RedCardinal & @PedroDias. The team has been looking into this and is working to resolve it. This is a Search Console reporting issue, and not related to indexing or ranking."

Here is what it looks like for some of the reports:

Here are some related posts to this issue:

Thanks for reporting this, @brodieseo , @RedCardinal & @PedroDias . The team has been looking into this and is working to resolve it. This is a Search Console reporting issue, and not related to indexing or ranking. https://t.co/CPCMDX3GX7 — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) November 20, 2023

Sounds weird - do you also see it in Crux? or just fewer in the groups? — I am John - ⭐ ⭐ SRS BZNS ONLY ⭐ ⭐ (@JohnMu) November 20, 2023

Richard and Brody reported it earlier, we're looking into it. — I am John - ⭐ ⭐ SRS BZNS ONLY ⭐ ⭐ (@JohnMu) November 20, 2023

"looking into it" is about as official as we have at the moment. We could add a side of "don't panic (yet)" though. — I am John - ⭐ ⭐ SRS BZNS ONLY ⭐ ⭐ (@JohnMu) November 20, 2023

So if you see this, do not panic - Google is working on fixing the reporting issue.

This should have zero impact on your ranking in Google Search today.

Forum discussion at X.