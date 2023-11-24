Google Tests New Flight Prices Rich Result?

Nov 24, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Woman Booking Flight Airport Google Logo

Google may be testing a new type of rich result for flight prices. This test shows a section under the flight search snippet that contains the dates, trip details and price.

This was spotted by Antoine Eripret who was able to trigger this numerous times, over numerous days, while in Spain. Here is his screenshot he posted on X:

Google Flight Prices Rich Result Test

He also posted this video of this in action for me:

Google Flight Prices Rich Result Test

Recently Google told us not to put flight prices in titles because those prices change too quickly. Maybe Google is testing updating those prices in more real time through the use of structured data and is thus more confident to show them as rich results and not title elements?

I don't think Google officially supports flight schema but maybe they will soon?

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Tests Shading Colors Of Favicons - Altering Your Official Favicon
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus