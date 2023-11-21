New Reports: Google Search Getting Dates Wrong Again

I am seeing some new reports, some publicly, and some not, of Google Search getting the dates they display in the Google Search results wrong. This is a common issue that Google has struggled with over the years but recently seemed to have been getting better at.

A number of folks at VentureBeat complained about this, here are those complaints:

Bill Hartzer also posted about this yesterday:

Danny Sullivan from Google did respond:

Have any of you noticed any issues in the past couple of days or so with dates in the Google Search results?

