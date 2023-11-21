New Reports: Google Search Getting Dates Wrong Again

I am seeing some new reports, some publicly, and some not, of Google Search getting the dates they display in the Google Search results wrong. This is a common issue that Google has struggled with over the years but recently seemed to have been getting better at.

A number of folks at VentureBeat complained about this, here are those complaints:

PS. Our IT lead at @VentureBeat is @alexeilinykh, in case you are able to to communicate with him. Thank you. — Matt Marshall (@mmarshall) November 19, 2023

Bill Hartzer also posted about this yesterday:

What's odd, though, is that searching again for part of the title of the post actually DOES have the date right, posted 16 minutes ago (when it shows the featured snippet).



So part of the date issue is correct, but when searching for the URL in the SERPs it has a bad date (the… pic.twitter.com/AHw81nLFvt — Bill Hartzer (@bhartzer) November 20, 2023

Danny Sullivan from Google did respond:

Thank you @searchliason and @googlenews. We have double checked dates, and it appears any articles published recently are suffering the same fate. We have disabled our Anyclip video player on recent articles, which appears to have helped with some of the problem, but the... — Matt Marshall (@mmarshall) November 20, 2023

I’ll pass that on — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) November 20, 2023

Have any of you noticed any issues in the past couple of days or so with dates in the Google Search results?

Forum discussion at X.