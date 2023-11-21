Seven FAQs On Automatically-Created Assets For Google Responsive Search Ads

Google's Ad Liaison, Ginny Marvin, posted seven FAQs around automatically-created assets (ACA) for responsive search ads. She posted these on X yesterday, and I figured I'd archive them here.

Q. What’s the point of automatically-created assets (ACA)?

A. When you enable automatically-created assets at the campaign level, it will create headlines and descriptions for your responsive search ads (RSAs). The main goals are to help you save time & provide incremental conversion opportunities with more relevant ads.

Q. How are ACA used?

A. RSAs can assemble ad combinations that are predicted to perform best using both the assets you've provided and automatically generated assets.

Q. Where does ACA pull content from?

A. Automatically created assets are generated from your own content, including your landing pages, existing ads and keywords.

Tip: Be sure your website is up-to-date when using this feature!

Q. Where can I see automatically-created assets?

ACA will be labeled as “Automatically created” in the “Asset source” column in ad- and campaign-level asset reporting. You’ll also see when ACAs are included in Combination reports.

Q. Can I remove ACA?

A. Yes, you can review & remove assets you don’t want to serve any more. In addition, any automatically created assets with a “low” performance rating get removed, well, automatically.

Q. Can I test ACA in Campaign Experiments?

A. Yep! Draft and Experiments are compatible with ACA. You will see automatically created assets on both the test and control arm, however the control side will serve 0 ACA impressions.

Q. Should I just rely on ACA?

A. ACA should augment, not replace, your existing assets. Keep the assets you’ve already created and continue to provide as many as you can (up to 15 headlines and 4 descriptions). Note that ACA don’t count toward these asset limits.

