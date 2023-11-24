Google Tests Shading Colors Of Favicons - Altering Your Official Favicon

Nov 24, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing shading and adding color and depth to favicons that they display in the search result snippets. This was spotted some time ago but it seems to be more broadly being tested now, including the shading experiment.

Here is a screenshot from Chandan Kumar from a few days ago on X - notice the three variations of the favicon:

Google Shaded Favicon Test

Here are more examples from Glenn Gabe:

And more:

Are you okay with Google changing how your favicon colors and shading looks?

John Mueller of Google did reply to this on Mastodon saying to Glenn Gabe, "I like when the favicons look good cropped round - these experiments are interesting to see, thanks for flagging them."

Forum discussion at X.

