Daily Search Forum Recap: November 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has no estimate for when the November 2023 core and reviews updates will be completed. Google emailed Google Ads advertisers right before Thanksgiving that their ad accounts were suspended and their ads were not running, it was a bug, Google apologized on Friday morning. Google Merchant Center may automatically create promotions based on your website content. Google is testing new flight price rich results. Google is testing shading and coloring favicons. Google dropped the robots FAQ documentation. Google had a Thanksgiving Doodle. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

