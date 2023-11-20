Google Ads Performance Max Products With Brand & Custom Labels

Google has added to the Performance Max product campaigns within Google Ads brand and custom labels. This allows advertisers the quick ability to segment your products also by brand and custom labels.

Thomas Eccel posted about this new feature on X, calling this a "really handy feature." "Some weeks ago I posted about the "Product Types" addition. Now we have even 2 more segments in here," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

Mike Ryan said this was possible beforehand with a bit of work. He replied to that post saying, "but am I the only one using the Reports tab and Custom Reports? Because this was if not always possible there, then nearly always. I feel like people waiting on UI pre-builds really limit themselves."

True but for all of those who just dabble a bit in Google Ads, this new screen may be something useful?

