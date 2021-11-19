Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November Core Update, Google Ads CPC Bug, SiteGround's Googlebot Issue & Snowden on Google

What a week - Google actually launched a broad core update days before the big online holiday shopping season - the Google November 2021 core update is live and rolling out. I share my thoughts on the timing, the release, more on core updates and the impact thus far. SiteGround, a hosting platform that powers 2 million domains, had DNS issue for about a week causing issues with Googlebot crawling sites it hosts - that is fixed. Google Shopping Ads had a bug where CPC prices spiked over last weekend. Google said it is promoting local news and local publishers more in search. Microsoft Bing released its list of IP addresses that BingBot crawls with. I love how Microsoft Bing emails site owners about their sites no longer being blacklisted. Google published help docs on how Google can translate the search result snippets and how to make sure your ads load when someone gets translated results on your web pages. Google also updated its logo structured data help docs to say your logos must look good on white backgrounds. Google said bolding text can be a signal for SEO and SEOs went nuts. Google published an interactive SEO checklist which is fun. Google revamped the Google PageSpeed Insights tool. Google Search Console has a confirmed bug with user and permissions and also there are complaints about performance report delays. Google search has a “found in video” carousel. Google is testing a Google Lens button in the searcher. Google Maps added more pickup with Google, restaurant price ranges, more indoor mapping and more. Google Ads customer match s now available to more advertisers with a new preview tool. Google Ads added new features to the Insights tab including demand forecasts, consumer interest insights, audience insights, and change history insights and auction insights. Google Merchant Center now lets you list medical test kits. Microsoft Bing has a snowman GIF near the shopping tab on the search bar - how cute. And Edward Snowden is not a fan of Google Search, to say the least. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Loud Interactive, a Chicago-based SEO firm led by Brent D. Payne.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!