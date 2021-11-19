Google Ads Insights Report Gains Demand Forecasts, Consumer Interest, Audience Insights & More

Google announced a bunch of additions coming to the Google Ads Insights reporting. These include demand forecasts, consumer interest insights, audience insights, and change history insights and auction insights. Google said this is to help advertisers identify and act on trends.

Ginny Marvin, the Ads Liaison at Google said on Twitter "Weâ€™re adding new features to the Insights page to help you identify & act on trends. This includes privacy-safe insights on the query themes driving performance in your campaigns with aggregated & anonymized Consumer interest insights. Demand forecasts and Audience insights will also be rolling out in the coming weeks. Plus, youâ€™ll find change history & auction insights incorporated throughout the Insights page. Thanks for all the feedback that helped inspire these updates. Keep an eye on Insights as we continue to make it more useful and provide a deeper understanding of changes in consumer demand and your campaign performance."

Here is a video showcasing this:

â€˜Tis the season for insights. Check out our latest updates to the Insights page to help you power your holiday marketing strategy â†’ https://t.co/QcblbJzDmM pic.twitter.com/X4eEAA5Wih — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) November 18, 2021

Let's dig in...

Demand Forecasts

Demand forecasts gives you more of a "forward-looking trends," Google said). It looks at past seasonal search trends and using machine learning, forecasts predict emerging search interest over the next six months. "These insights are personalized to your business, meaning that youâ€™ll see trends based on the categories where you advertise," Google added.

On the right side of the insights page, you can view trend details to see the specific searches that are predicted to increase. Here is what it looks like - click to enlarge:

Consumer Interest Insights

Consumer interest insights shows you how people search for your business. Consumer interest insights aggregates and anonymizes the top-performing search query themes that drive performance in your campaigns. It shows you the number of people who searched for each theme, its growth, and how it performed in your account.

Here is what it looks like - click to enlarge:

Audience Insights

The new audience insights helps advertisers understand more about the interests and affinities of your customers and those searching for your products or services. This includes what creatives "resonates the most with them," Google said.

Here is what it looks like - click to enlarge:

Change History Insights & Auction Insights

The new change history insights and auction insightsN is where you can find both change history insights and auction insights throughout the Insights page. This can help you understand how shifts in auction competition or changes you made in your account impacted performance, Google said.

