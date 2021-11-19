Bing Shopping Tab Animated Snowman

How cute is this, Microsoft Bing Search is testing placing this animated snowman next to the Shopping tab under the search bar. I personally cannot replicate this but Frank Sandtmann, an SEO consultant based in Germany, can and sent this to me.

Here is a screenshot of this in action:

I am waiting on the holiday decorations from Google to be placed up in its search results this year, I do not see those yet either but Chanukah is in a couple weeks, so I expect them soon.

I love these little treats from Bing and Google.

