Daily Search Forum Recap: November 19, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Check out the video this week, I go off on a rant about the Google rollout of the November 2021 core update and discuss the impact thus far. Google Search Console performance reports are a tad delayed and there is a user permission UI bug. Google Ads insights report added a bunch of new features and reporting. Bing sends out personalized emails when a site is no longer black listed from Bing Search. Google is testing the Google Lens button in the search bar on mobile. Bing has a cute animated snowman near the shopping tab by the search bar. You can opt out of Google Read Aloud's crawler and feature if you want. Google has named the Googlebot spider mascot - it's name is Crawley.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Find Food and Give Back - with Google, Google Blog

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.