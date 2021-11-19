Daily Search Forum Recap: November 19, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Check out the video this week, I go off on a rant about the Google rollout of the November 2021 core update and discuss the impact thus far. Google Search Console performance reports are a tad delayed and there is a user permission UI bug. Google Ads insights report added a bunch of new features and reporting. Bing sends out personalized emails when a site is no longer black listed from Bing Search. Google is testing the Google Lens button in the search bar on mobile. Bing has a cute animated snowman near the shopping tab by the search bar. You can opt out of Google Read Aloud's crawler and feature if you want. Google has named the Googlebot spider mascot - it's name is Crawley.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November Core Update, Google Ads CPC Bug, SiteGroundâ€™s Googlebot Issue & Snowden on Google
What a week - Google actually launched a broad core update days before the big online holiday shopping season - the Google November 2021 core update is live and rolling out. I share my thoughts on the timing, the release, more on core updates and the impact thus far...
- Google Ads Insights Report Gains Demand Forecasts, Consumer Interest, Audience Insights & More
Google announced a bunch of additions coming to the Google Ads Insights reporting. These include demand forecasts, consumer interest insights, audience insights, and change history insights and auction insights. Google said this is to help advertisers identify and act on trends.
- Bing Shopping Tab Animated Snowman
How cute is this, Microsoft Bing Search is testing placing this animated snowman next to the Shopping tab under the search bar. I personally cannot replicate this but Frank Sandtmann, an SEO consultant based in Germany, can and sent this to me.
- Microsoft Email Tells Site Owner Site No Longer Blocked In Bing Search
So we know Google has manual actions where a site can be impacted in terms of how it ranks in Google Search. Well, Microsoft Bing doesn't necessarily have manual actions but they do take action against some sites manually. Here is an email from Sunny, an SEO, where Microsoft said they removed a block on a site.
- Google Tests Lens Button In Search Bar On Mobile Search
Google is testing adding the Google Lens button in the mobile search results bar. This camera icon, Google Lens logo, would trigger your camera to come up and you can then search by taking pictures.
- Google Search Console User Permissions Bug & Some Performance Report Delays
Google has confirmed a bug with some users not seeing the users and permissions in Google Search Console. There are also complaints about the performance reports being a bit delayed, which has been ongoing for some time.
- You Can Opt Out Of Google Read Aloud Via nopagereadaloud Meta Tag
Google added to its help docs an explanation on how to opt out of Google Read Aloud with a meta tag, although the meta tag is not new. Google also clarified in those help docs the crawling behavior of the user agent.
- GoogleBot Spider Name: Crawley
A year ago, Google introduced a new Googlebot Mascot, which was a cute looking spider. But it had no name. Well, a year later, Myriam on Twitter spotted in the alt tag of the image on the blog post
