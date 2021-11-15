Google Merchant Center Now Allows Medical Test Kits

Google has updated its Google Merchant Center policies to allow the sale and listing of medical tests kits in both the paid and free Google Shopping search results. This includes at-home results or lab results and over-the-counter test kits.

Google wrote "medical test kits with at-home results or lab results are now allowed on Shopping ads and free listings." "This includes over-the-counter test kits," the company added.

The one requirement is that the "medical test kit must adhere to country-specific regulations."

Google said that sellers and merchants are responsible for ensuring their products are in compliance with applicable laws and policies. So medical test kits sold in the U.S. must be FDA-approved or emergency use authorized by the FDA.

Google said that "medical test kits will also continue to be classified as Medical Devices."

Google lists out all the specific policies around these kits over here, where Google wrote "Shopping ads and free listings allow the advertisement of at-home medical test kits (including diagnosis of COVID-19) with at-home or lab results. Test kits must adhere to country-specific regulations. Merchants are responsible for ensuring compliance with country-specific requirements." It breaks down the policies by country as well.

Forum discussion at Twitter.