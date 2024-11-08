For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week in search we covered the election day Google Search ranking volatility. We also had a status update on where those helpful content update victims are currently sitting. There is this spat going on between content creators and SEOs now, what did Google say. ChatGPT Search is powered partially by Bing’s index, so be aware. Google AI Overviews testing a new highlight feature and we are seeing people also ask use AI Overviews instead of featured snippets. Google updated its documentation around having different links in mobile versus desktop pages. Google and Microsoft Bing went to IETF to propose changes to the robots exclusion protocol. Google proposed new shipping data schema. Google Search Console now uses dotted lines for partial data. Google is testing conversational search in the Google Search App. Google is testing dropping the results count in some cases, or is this a bug. Google selected canonical can show the wrong domain name sometimes. Google Ads continues to test mixing ads with free results. Google Ads optimization score now shows a competitive pressure data point. Google Ads added segmentation option to PMax asset groups. Google Shopping Ads has a bag button to bypass the product pages. Google Local Service Ads app will stop working in two months. Bing is rolling out new sponsored labels in search. Bing has these AI-powered buying guides. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

