Daily Search Forum Recap: November 8, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing continuous scroll again, this time in the Google Search app. Google Local Service Ads app is being discontinued. Google can select the wrong Google-selected canonical URL from the wrong domain name. Google and Bing has new Robots exclusion protocol proposals around AI and improving crawling. Bing is testing AI-powered buying guides. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, check it out and subscribe.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Election Day Volatility, Helpful Content Update Status, Creators vs SEOs, AI, Ads & More
    This week in search we covered the election day Google Search ranking volatility. We also had a status update on where those helpful content update victims are currently sitting. There is this spat going on between content creators and SEOs now, what did Google say. ChatGPT Search is powered...
  • Google Local Service Ads App To Stop Working In Two Months
    Google will stop supporting the Google Local Service Ads app starting on January 6, 2024. An email sent to advertisers said, "On January 6, 2025, we will be turning down the Google Local Services Ads mobile app."
  • Google Continuous Conversational Search In Google App
    Google seems to be testing the ability to have a conversation with the Google Search app, where it Google Search continues to adapt and refine the search query, as you add follow up statements. It is like how Google Gemini or other AI Chat features work, but in Google Search.
  • Google & Bing In Dublin For IETF Event To Improve Crawling & AI Controls
    Google's Gary Illyes and John Mueller, along with Bing's Fabrice Canel and probably other representatives from these search engines spent time in Dublin this week to attend the IETF 121 Dublin event with the goal of submitting ideas on how to improve the Robots Exclusion Protocol.
  • Google-Selected Canonical Showing Third-Party's Domain Name
    We have covered examples of Google selecting the wrong canonical URL from within your domain, but what about when Google shows you a domain name that is not yours? What if the Google URL inspection tool shows a domain name that you do not own as the Google-selected canonical?
  • Bing AI-Powered Buying Guide
    Microsoft Bing has these AI-powered buying guide that can show up at the top right section for some e-commerce related queries. Microsoft spoke about these buying guides back in June 2023 but they now seem to be rolling out more widely.
  • Google Diwali Celebration Event
    Google had a special celebration in the London office for Diwali the other week. I found some photos from the event, it was a leadership event of some kind. Here are more photos from Instagram.

