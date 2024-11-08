Daily Search Forum Recap: November 8, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing continuous scroll again, this time in the Google Search app. Google Local Service Ads app is being discontinued. Google can select the wrong Google-selected canonical URL from the wrong domain name. Google and Bing has new Robots exclusion protocol proposals around AI and improving crawling. Bing is testing AI-powered buying guides. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, check it out and subscribe.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Election Day Volatility, Helpful Content Update Status, Creators vs SEOs, AI, Ads & More
This week in search we covered the election day Google Search ranking volatility. We also had a status update on where those helpful content update victims are currently sitting. There is this spat going on between content creators and SEOs now, what did Google say. ChatGPT Search is powered...
-
Google Local Service Ads App To Stop Working In Two Months
Google will stop supporting the Google Local Service Ads app starting on January 6, 2024. An email sent to advertisers said, "On January 6, 2025, we will be turning down the Google Local Services Ads mobile app."
-
Google Continuous Conversational Search In Google App
Google seems to be testing the ability to have a conversation with the Google Search app, where it Google Search continues to adapt and refine the search query, as you add follow up statements. It is like how Google Gemini or other AI Chat features work, but in Google Search.
-
Google & Bing In Dublin For IETF Event To Improve Crawling & AI Controls
Google's Gary Illyes and John Mueller, along with Bing's Fabrice Canel and probably other representatives from these search engines spent time in Dublin this week to attend the IETF 121 Dublin event with the goal of submitting ideas on how to improve the Robots Exclusion Protocol.
-
Google-Selected Canonical Showing Third-Party's Domain Name
We have covered examples of Google selecting the wrong canonical URL from within your domain, but what about when Google shows you a domain name that is not yours? What if the Google URL inspection tool shows a domain name that you do not own as the Google-selected canonical?
-
Bing AI-Powered Buying Guide
Microsoft Bing has these AI-powered buying guide that can show up at the top right section for some e-commerce related queries. Microsoft spoke about these buying guides back in June 2023 but they now seem to be rolling out more widely.
-
Google Diwali Celebration Event
Google had a special celebration in the London office for Diwali the other week. I found some photos from the event, it was a leadership event of some kind. Here are more photos from Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Could this be an end to constant "spend more" calls from Google Ads?, Gordon on X
- In the last two weeks, the number of queries from Perplexity "as a default search engine" has basically doubled and quadrupled over the previous two months., Aravind Srinivas on X
- Nice of Google to use my photos in AIO without any mention, citation, or visible credit. Theft., The World Travel Guy on X
- Afternoon Breakout Sessions kick off at #PESummit24 with @googlesearchc on Search Console!, Google's Product Experts Program on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- TikTok ban faces uncertain future under Trump’s return
- How to leverage cosine similarity for ecommerce SEO
- Internal links and SEO: Best practices, examples and tips
- PPC keyword research: What you need to know
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Data access and API quota history, Google AdSense Help
- My Experience With GTM Templates and Missing Features in Them, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- OpenAI defeats news outlets' copyright lawsuit over AI training, for now, Reuters
- Semrush Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Semrush
- Will SearchGPT Whack Google Where It Counts?, Content Marketing Institute
Links & Content Marketing
- 7 Psychology-Backed Reasons Why People Buy — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- When To Use Nofollow On Links & When Not To, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- Yelp just spent $80M on a site for car repair estimates, TechCrunch
- Delve into 90 years of British architectural history with Google Arts & Culture, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Baidu AI Smart Glasses to Rival Meta’s Ray-Bans Coming at Baidu World, Bloomberg
- Siri might ignore commands spoken in Apple commercials soon, Engadget
- Testing out ultra wide display mirror on Apple Vision Pro, AppleInsider
SEO
- Google Discover for publishers: Volatile platform offers huge traffic, Press Gazette
- How to Analyze a Website’s SEO: Your Step-By-Step Guide, Semrush
- Maximizing SEO with AI: A Step-by-Step Guide for Quality Content, DAC
PPC
- 3 Ways to Get the Most From Google PMax Campaigns, Cypress North
- Impression-Based Remarketing for Improved Retargeting, PPC News Feed
- Shopping Audience Campaigns for Speed and Customization, PPC News Feed
- 21 Black Friday Marketing Strategies to Maximize Your Profits, Moz
- Google Ads Power Pair: Search and Performance Max Together?, Jyll Saskin Gales
- Seller and Product Ratings Now Show Together in Shopping Ads, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Google’s testing a real time update for SERPs in conversational search, Search Engine World
- The Indexing of Google Flights: The Empire Strikes Back - Part I, PROS
- Google Search gets sticky with 'Paddington' Easter egg, 9to5Google
Other Search
- Google Jarvis AI agent will browse the web, but I won't trust it, BGR
- Google Trends for Researchers, Google Search Central YouTube
