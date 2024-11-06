Google Shopping Ads With Bag Icon In Search

Google Shopping Carts

Google can show a bag icon on some of the sponsored search shopping ads. This can show next to the "Shop now" text, where you can go directly to the retailer's checkout page on their site to buy.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about it on X - and while these may not be 100% new, I figured I'd cover them. I mean, Google had things like this back in 2006, we covered add to cart icons in ads in 2022, last year we covered Google was piloting a checkout button for shopping results and it goes on and on.

Here is Sachin's screenshot:

Google Shopping Search Ads Bag Icon

Here is how it works:

Have you seen these?

Forum discussion at X.

 

