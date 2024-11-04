Google Ads Adds Segmenting Option To PMax Asset Groups In Reports

Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Reporting

Google Ads has added a new segment option to the reporting for Performance Max assets groups. Some advertisers are seeing the "segment" option within the PMax Asset Group Performance section of reporting.

This lets you segment by time, click type, conversions, devices, network and top vs others.

Thomas Eccel posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "I always wanted to have this feature for my Pmax campaigns, now after 3 years, Google Ads finally launched it." "You can now analyse Conversion values based on different conversion actions and one very handy segmentation is looking at the "days to conversions". With "days to conversions" you can now really see exactly how long each asset group need to convert your users. Pretty useful information right there," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Pmax Segment

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

