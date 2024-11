Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Ads has added a new segment option to the reporting for Performance Max assets groups. Some advertisers are seeing the "segment" option within the PMax Asset Group Performance section of reporting.

This lets you segment by time, click type, conversions, devices, network and top vs others.

Thomas Eccel posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "I always wanted to have this feature for my Pmax campaigns, now after 3 years, Google Ads finally launched it." "You can now analyse Conversion values based on different conversion actions and one very handy segmentation is looking at the "days to conversions". With "days to conversions" you can now really see exactly how long each asset group need to convert your users. Pretty useful information right there," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.