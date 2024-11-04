Google Wants You To Stop Hiring SEOs & Paying For SEO Audits? I Highly Doubt It.

Nov 4, 2024 - 7:51 am 9 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Agency Conference Room

In Rutledge Daugette's write-up from the Google Web Creator summit that got a lot of attention last week, he wrote a line that struck a chord with the SEO community. In short, some are taking it to mean that Google does not want site owners, or at least, content creators, to hire SEO agencies or have to purchase SEO audits.

He wrote:

Danny specifically said, “We don’t want you paying money for SEO audits to try and recover, we should be providing better guidance that removes the need for those outside of instances like site migrations or more complex changes.” We touched on this further in the breakout sections.

As a note, I’ve spent a significant amount of money on SEO consulting since 2021.

But does Google really not want you to hire SEOs, SEO agencies, consultants or pay for SEO audits?

I doubt it, I mean, Google has said the opposite countless times. In fact, they have highlighted tons of SEOs across their social channels and their blog, over the years. They have also published documentation and videos around how to hire an SEO. They have called out SEOs as being valuable and even a partner of theirs over the years. Heck, Google even has their own internal Google SEOs, yea, Google has an SEO team. Heck, Danny Sullivan himself said SEO is not spam and "SEO isn’t some magic elixir that causes content to rank well," he added.

Google even wrote, "Many SEOs and other agencies and consultants provide useful services for website owners." Plus, Google even references help documents from SEO consultants in their own core updates advice documentation.

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, has historically called out SEO consultants as providing value:

My take, Google is just saying they don't want anyone to feel they need to pay money to have their content rank well in Google. Google should be able to rank good, helpful and useful content without any SEO. But sadly, that is not always the case and that is where SEOs come in.

I think Google feels their documentation should be easy enough, straightforward enough, and actionable enough to help those who have the time and resources to do it themselves. For most of the rest of the world, who is busy building their businesses, sure - they should hire an SEO.

I mean, many can do their taxes on their own, but many still choose to hire a professional. This rational works across all professions, with the exception of maybe brain surgeons and really highly specialized topics.

Sure - anyone can learn to become really good at SEO but do they have the time, resources and desire to do so...

The SEO community, as you'd imagine, was buzzing on this topic late last week:

And to be clear, not all of these creators paid for SEO consultants:

There is just a lot of chatter on this topic... I only included a few...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2024

Nov 5, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Partial Data Reports With Dotted Lines

Nov 5, 2024 - 8:27 am
Google

Google Tests Dropping Results Count After Moving It Under Search Tools

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Optimization Score With Competitive Pressure Data

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Rolls Out New Sponsored Label For Search Ads

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Proposes New Shipping Data Schema Including Type ShippingService

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: ChatGPT Search Is Powered By Bing's Index & More
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.