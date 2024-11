Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

After a month or so of testing, it seems like the "sponsored" labels are rolling out across Bing's search ads. I am now seeing them across all browsers and searches in my tests. This may be a test but it seems like it is fully rolled out based on what I am seeing.

The "sponsored" label is more wordy than just an "ads" label and Google switched to using the words "sponsored" about two years ago. So maybe Bing is following?

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani who said on X this is now out in the wild. And yes it is, I tested it across numerous browsers and queries and all I see is the sponsored label.

Here are some screenshots:

He also noticed that the lightbulb insights feature in Bing is also now available on ads:

🆕 Bing now page insights bulb feature for ads. its new



we can see different labels in search and insight. pic.twitter.com/xAvFpIvcoL — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 5, 2024

Bing has a history of hiding ads in its search results, but I guess this can be seen as a more transparent improvement?

