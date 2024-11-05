After a month or so of testing, it seems like the "sponsored" labels are rolling out across Bing's search ads. I am now seeing them across all browsers and searches in my tests. This may be a test but it seems like it is fully rolled out based on what I am seeing.

The "sponsored" label is more wordy than just an "ads" label and Google switched to using the words "sponsored" about two years ago. So maybe Bing is following?

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani who said on X this is now out in the wild. And yes it is, I tested it across numerous browsers and queries and all I see is the sponsored label.

Here are some screenshots:

He also noticed that the lightbulb insights feature in Bing is also now available on ads:

🆕 Bing now page insights bulb feature for ads. its new



we can see different labels in search and insight. pic.twitter.com/xAvFpIvcoL — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 5, 2024

Bing has a history of hiding ads in its search results, but I guess this can be seen as a more transparent improvement?

Forum discussion at X.