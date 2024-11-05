Bing Rolls Out New Sponsored Label For Search Ads

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Bing Labels

After a month or so of testing, it seems like the "sponsored" labels are rolling out across Bing's search ads. I am now seeing them across all browsers and searches in my tests. This may be a test but it seems like it is fully rolled out based on what I am seeing.

The "sponsored" label is more wordy than just an "ads" label and Google switched to using the words "sponsored" about two years ago. So maybe Bing is following?

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani who said on X this is now out in the wild. And yes it is, I tested it across numerous browsers and queries and all I see is the sponsored label.

Here are some screenshots:

Bing Sponsored Label

Bing Sponsored Labels2

Bing Sponsored Labels

He also noticed that the lightbulb insights feature in Bing is also now available on ads:

Bing Insights Bulb Ads

Bing has a history of hiding ads in its search results, but I guess this can be seen as a more transparent improvement?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2024

Nov 5, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Partial Data Reports With Dotted Lines

Nov 5, 2024 - 8:27 am
Google

Google Tests Dropping Results Count After Moving It Under Search Tools

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Optimization Score With Competitive Pressure Data

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Rolls Out New Sponsored Label For Search Ads

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Proposes New Shipping Data Schema Including Type ShippingService

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Proposes New Shipping Data Schema Including Type ShippingService
Next Story: Google Ads Optimization Score With Competitive Pressure Data

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.