Microsoft Bing has these AI-powered buying guide that can show up at the top right section for some e-commerce related queries. Microsoft spoke about these buying guides back in June 2023 but they now seem to be rolling out more widely.

Here is what they look like, I spotted them via Khushal Bherwani on X:

Bing Ai Powered Buying Guide1

Bing Ai Powered Buying Guide

When you zoom in and hover over the details, it says, "This text is generated using our AI models. To learn more about our approach to Responsible AI, please visit this link." That links over to the Copilot in Bing: Our approach to Responsible AI:

Bing Ai Powered Buying Guide Hover

Microsoft said back in June:

Bing can help with answers to all your questions about college supplies. Start by going to Bing.com and typing “college supplies” into the search box. Your shopping assistant for the web will do the research for you, using AI to generate a tailored Buying Guide that tells you what to look for in each category, offers product suggestions, and shows the specifications of multiple, similar items next to each other in a smart compare table, so you can quickly compare options without having to click around to various websites. You can also access Buying Guides in the Edge sidebar or in Bing Chat. Buying Guides in Bing are available now in the US and will be rolling out to other markets over time. Buying Guides in Edge are starting to roll out worldwide.

Update: I know this felt old:

Forum discussion at X.

 

