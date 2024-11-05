Google Ads has this optimization score card that shows you how well your Google Ads account is set to perform. It seems Google is testing adding if there was a change to that score because of "competitive pressure" and might even list the competitor that is causing such pressure.



Craig Graham spotted this and posted about it on LinkedIn, in the screenshot, you will see it says, "Some of your campaigns lost impression share due to competitive pressure from amazon.com."

Craig said, "I had not seen this feature in Opti Score before. But I feel like it's actually quite valuable to point to the exact competitor that is putting pressure on the auction!"

Anu Adegbola covered this at Search Engine Land and wrote, "This new feature gives you a clearer view of how major competitors like Amazon are affecting ad campaigns, helping you to make more informed optimization decisions. However, mimicking competitor strategy isn’t a great strategy and could just lead to unnecessary overspending."

Have you seen this before? It find it super interesting that Google would show this.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.