Google will stop supporting the Google Local Service Ads app starting on January 6, 2024. An email sent to advertisers said, "On January 6, 2025, we will be turning down the Google Local Services Ads mobile app."

I mean, it kind of makes sense. The app (link here) has horrible reviews, seems to have very little usage and stopped working on Android some time ago (I believe).

Instead, Google says use the Google Local Services Ads website. Google said the website "will be the only way to create and manage your ad campaigns on mobile and desktop devices."

The rest of the email says, "Note: Your existing ad campaigns, ad-related data, and ability to create new ad campaigns will not be affected by this change."

Google has removed the Android app today and the iOS app will go away soon. Google wrote, "As of today, the Google Local Services Ads app is no longer available to install from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store."

If you have the app on your phone, it will continue to work for a couple of months. "Existing Local Services Ads mobile app users may continue using the app to view and modify Local Services Ads campaigns until January 6, 2025. Thereafter, users will only be able to create, view, and modify Local Services campaigns from the website," Google wrote.

Here is the email from Len on X who wrote, "LSA will now be managed via the web only."

On January 6, 2025, we will be turning down the Google Local Services Ads mobile app. Going forward, the Google Local Services Ads website will be the only way to create and manage… — Len (@lenraleigh) November 7, 2024

Anthony Higman also posted about this on X:

Breaking - It Looks Like Google Is doing Away With The Local Services Ads App. It Says The LSA App Will Be "Turned Down" On January 6th 2025.



Im Not Sure What "Turned Down" Implies And If That Means They Are Eliminating It? Language They Used It Below.



"The Local Services Ads… pic.twitter.com/IsIM7vVpZV — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) November 7, 2024

