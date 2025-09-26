This week we covered the completion of the Google August 2025 spam update and then we saw ranking volatility heat up again post spam update. Google Search Console impressions are impacted by Google blocking bots. Google Darksteel AI search test. Google AI Mode product listings with AI-generated product summaries. Google Search Live is now out of beta. Google AI Mode travel planning gained more features. Google AI Mode has now rolled out agentic features. Cloudflare wants you to block Google’s AI Overviews, but will it work? John Mueller of Google posted about authentication for SEO tools and personal crawlers. Google is pushing its large sponsored results label to group ads together, but is it deceptive? Google Ads has a new campaign set-up screen. Google Ads updated its dishonest pricing practices policy. Google may label some search ads with not a government website. Google Search is testing a featured stores section for ads. Google AdSense dropped session-related metrics. Google is testing a local pack at the top of the Google shopping results. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

