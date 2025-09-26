Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update And Post Volatility, Cloudflare Fights AI Overviews, Sneaky Google Ads

Sep 26, 2025 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

This week we covered the completion of the Google August 2025 spam update and then we saw ranking volatility heat up again post spam update. Google Search Console impressions are impacted by Google blocking bots. Google Darksteel AI search test. Google AI Mode product listings with AI-generated product summaries. Google Search Live is now out of beta. Google AI Mode travel planning gained more features. Google AI Mode has now rolled out agentic features. Cloudflare wants you to block Google’s AI Overviews, but will it work? John Mueller of Google posted about authentication for SEO tools and personal crawlers. Google is pushing its large sponsored results label to group ads together, but is it deceptive? Google Ads has a new campaign set-up screen. Google Ads updated its dishonest pricing practices policy. Google may label some search ads with not a government website. Google Search is testing a featured stores section for ads. Google AdSense dropped session-related metrics. Google is testing a local pack at the top of the Google shopping results. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 26, 2025

Sep 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update And Post Volatility, Cloudflare Fights AI Overviews, Sneaky Google Ads

Sep 26, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Campaign Set Up Screen Updated

Sep 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Pack At Top Of Google Shopping Tab

Sep 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Large Sponsored Results Grouping Label Rolling Out To More

Sep 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Mode Agentic Features Go Live For Some

Sep 26, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads New Campaign Set Up Screen Updated
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: September 26, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.