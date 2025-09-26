Daily Search Forum Recap: September 26, 2025

Sep 26, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Ads sponsored results grouping interface expanded and it is borderline deceptive. Google Ads updated its campaign set up screen, here are the pros and cons. Google has local packs at the top of the Google Shopping tab. Google AI Mode agentic features begin to roll out. Google AdSense sunset session-related metrics. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Large Sponsored Results Grouping Label Rolling Out To More
    Back in May, we covered how Google was testing a new sponsored results label that placed a few ads beneath it, as opposed to labeling each and every ad as sponsored. Well, that version seems to be expanding and more and more people are seeing it and many are not liking it.
  • Google Ads New Campaign Set Up Screen Updated
    Google Ads seems to be rolling out a change to the campaign set up screen and flow. Instead of being asked what ad format you want to run, you must select all for PMax or specific campaign types for display, search, discover and so on.
  • Google Local Pack At Top Of Google Shopping Tab
    Google seems to be testing showing the local pack, Google Business Profile listings, at the top of the Google Shopping results in the Shopping tab. Normally, Google does not show local packs in the Shopping tab, I believe...
  • Google AI Mode Agentic Features Go Live For Some
    A month ago, Google announced new agentic (agent based) features for AI Mode. Well, some are now seeing this live in AI Mode, specifically making reservations at recommended restaurants.
  • Google AdSense Dropping Session-Related Metrics
    Google is sunsetting the session-related metrics for Google AdSense. Google said this includes all metrics that rely on ad sessions, such as "Ad sessions", "Ad session RPM", etc.
  • Google London DeepMind Office
    Here is a fancy-looking lobby in the Google London office, in the lobby area for the Google DeepMind office space. I found this on X from Ben Kaufman, who works at Google as a PM in AI Search-related topics.
  • Video: Google Spam Update And Post Volatility, Cloudflare Fights AI Overviews, Sneaky Google Ads
    This week we covered the completion of the Google August 2025 spam update and then we saw ranking volatility heat up again post spam update. Google Search Console impressions are impacted by Google blocking bots...

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 26, 2025

Sep 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update And Post Volatility, Cloudflare Fights AI Overviews, Sneaky Google Ads

Sep 26, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Campaign Set Up Screen Updated

Sep 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Pack At Top Of Google Shopping Tab

Sep 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Large Sponsored Results Grouping Label Rolling Out To More

Sep 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Mode Agentic Features Go Live For Some

Sep 26, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update And Post Volatility, Cloudflare Fights AI Overviews, Sneaky Google Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.