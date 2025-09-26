Daily Search Forum Recap: September 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Ads sponsored results grouping interface expanded and it is borderline deceptive. Google Ads updated its campaign set up screen, here are the pros and cons. Google has local packs at the top of the Google Shopping tab. Google AI Mode agentic features begin to roll out. Google AdSense sunset session-related metrics. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.