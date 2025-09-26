Google Ads New Campaign Set Up Screen Updated

Sep 26, 2025
Google Ads

Google Ads Flow

Google Ads seems to be rolling out a change to the campaign set up screen and flow. Instead of being asked what ad format you want to run, you must select all for PMax or specific campaign types for display, search, discover and so on.

This change was spotted by Riley Slater who posted about it on LinkedIn. He wrote, "Strangely enough you must only choose search to get standard shopping when this used to be seperate."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Campaign Setup Flow

Adrian Dekker also covered it on LinkedIn, and there are a lot of interesting comments about the pros and cons of this change.

Here are some select quotes:

certainly not perfect but seems like an improvement vs. previous setup flows. But yeah I agree on Shopping; that should be it's own thing in the selector. Wonder why its not?

When I asked my Google reps about which to use, Pmax feed only vs Shopping, they told me all their R&D is going into Pmax and to go that route. So this change only confirms that.

This is actually really smart. I wonder where Maps lives? Or Play Store for Apps?

Very sneaky though, it's like they want people to accidentally include Pmax...

I think its a good change. Also I think switching the order of something like this can sometimes be a good thing and have us really look at what we are doing and not be stuck in that robot same format over and over again.

What do you think of this change?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

