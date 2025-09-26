Google is sunsetting the session-related metrics for Google AdSense. Google said this includes all metrics that rely on ad sessions, such as "Ad sessions", "Ad session RPM", etc.

This change is immediate and they are no longer available within the Google AdSense console.

Google wrote:

Session-related metrics in AdSense reporting have now been retired. This includes all metrics that rely on ad sessions, such as "Ad sessions", "Ad session RPM", etc.

Google added that instead, you should use Google Analytics. Google wrote:

For comprehensive session-level data and user behavior analysis, consider using Google Analytics. It offers a wide range of metrics, dimensions, and segments that provide deeper insights into your audience and website traffic. Learn more about how to link your Google Analytics 4 property with AdSense.

Forum discussion at X.