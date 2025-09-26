Google seems to be testing showing the local pack, Google Business Profile listings, at the top of the Google Shopping results in the Shopping tab. Normally, Google does not show local packs in the Shopping tab, I believe...

This was spotted by Nate Louis who posted about this on X - he wrote, "Google Shopping is pulling in Google Business Profiles at the top within Google Shopping tab. Inventory still showing below."

I was able to replicate it in one of my browsers, not all, so it does seem like a test.

Here is my screenshot:

Here is Nate's:

Google Shopping is pulling in Google Business Profiles at the top within Google Shopping tab. Inventory still showing below below. #ppcchat #ICYMI pic.twitter.com/gb3ueph5HL — Nate Louis (@N8Louis) September 25, 2025

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Spotted before by Sachin: