Google To Label Some Search Ads With "Not A Government Website"

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Gov Sign

Google updated its Other restricted businesses: Government documents and services policy to say it may label some search ads to say, "Not a government website."

Google explained that if a search ad is promoting categories of government documents and services enforced under the Government documents and services policy, and it is not certified as a government provider, Google may add that label on it. So unless you are certified as a government provider, your ads for those categories of sites may be labeled "Not a government website."

I don't know exactly how the label will look but I assume it will be deeper inside the about the ad.

Google will begin rolling out these ad disclosures on October 22, 2025 with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 4 weeks.

Google posted this over here:

On October 22, 2025, the Google Ads “Other restricted businesses: Government documents and services” policy will be updated to clarify that Google will automatically generate a disclosure of “Not a government website” for your Search ads promoting categories of government documents and services enforced under the Government documents and services policy, unless you are certified as a government provider. Disclosures will be on all Search ad formats.

We will begin rolling out these ad disclosures on October 22, 2025 with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 4 weeks.

Learn more about the Other restricted businesses: Government documents and services policy.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Live No Longer Requires Labs Opt-In Within US

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google To Label Some Search Ads With "Not A Government Website"

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 24, 2025

Sep 24, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Colorful Lines In Search Results

Sep 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Search Ads With Free Shipping Text Attributes

Sep 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Search Tests Featured Stores Sponsored Ads Section

Sep 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Painting Alebrijes At Google
Next Story: Google Search Live No Longer Requires Labs Opt-In Within US

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.