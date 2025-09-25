Google updated its Other restricted businesses: Government documents and services policy to say it may label some search ads to say, "Not a government website."

Google explained that if a search ad is promoting categories of government documents and services enforced under the Government documents and services policy, and it is not certified as a government provider, Google may add that label on it. So unless you are certified as a government provider, your ads for those categories of sites may be labeled "Not a government website."

I don't know exactly how the label will look but I assume it will be deeper inside the about the ad.

Google will begin rolling out these ad disclosures on October 22, 2025 with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 4 weeks.

Google posted this over here:

On October 22, 2025, the Google Ads “Other restricted businesses: Government documents and services” policy will be updated to clarify that Google will automatically generate a disclosure of “Not a government website” for your Search ads promoting categories of government documents and services enforced under the Government documents and services policy, unless you are certified as a government provider. Disclosures will be on all Search ad formats. We will begin rolling out these ad disclosures on October 22, 2025 with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 4 weeks. Learn more about the Other restricted businesses: Government documents and services policy.

Forum discussion at X.