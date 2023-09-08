Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update Done, Language Matching System Update, Canonical Bug, Google Ads AI Disclosure & More

For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week, I posted the big Google Webmaster Report - I hope it is helpful. The Google August 2023 core update finished rolling out last night and that core update had volatility earlier in the week, we reported on it early but it seemed to be correct. Google Search updated its language-matching system a couple of weeks ago. Google fixed an ongoing canonical bug within Google Search Console. Google said you should self-assess your content and remove unhelpful content. Google said content quality is not about typos. Google said scrolljacking is not a direct ranking issue. Site names now work in all languages within Google Search. Google Search Console uses bloom filters and that is why some filtered data may not match unfiltered data. Google explained why you may see a spike in indexed pages in Search Console. A survey says that most SEOs won’t use AI to translate sites. Some are updating their negative local reviews on Google to ensure they stay at the top of the Google local listing. Google Search Console Insights tips are not SEO recommendations. Google Ads to require election ads to disclose the use of AI. Google Ads clarified its cryptocurrency policy for NFTs in games. Google Ads emails now have the customer IDs. Google News is testing author names, I also posted a bunch of Google UI tests. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

