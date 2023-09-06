Google Ads Emails Now Contain Customer ID - PPC Community Rejoices

Sep 6, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
One of the big complaints from PPC agencies and consultants is that the emails the Google Ads team sends do not contain the campaign or customer information within the email. Well, Google has added, to some emails, the customer ID that the email is referring to.

You no longer have to guess at which customer the email is referring to. Google Ads will tell you in the email with the customer ID.

PPCGreg shared a screenshot of this on X and wrote, "Customer ID's in Google's emails? 💯💯 Going to chalk this one up to #PPCChat respectfully grumbling about it not being included in past emails."

Here is the sample email:

Menachem Ani also posted on X that email and it shows the customer ID section:

Here is an earlier one telling him to fix something but it doesn't reference the customer ID:

Forum discussion at X.

