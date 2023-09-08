Daily Search Forum Recap: September 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's August 2023 core update is officially done rolling out, we recap everything we saw with this update. Google pushed out an update to its language matching system. Google Site names now works in all languages. Google explained why you may see a spike in indexed URLs. Google SGE in India and Japan ends in February 2024, while in the US it ends in December 2023. I also posted the SEO video recap, summing it all up.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google August 2023 Broad Core Update Finished Rolling Out
The Google August 2023 Broad Core update finished rolling out yesterday afternoon at about 4:03 PM ET. It took just over 16 days to roll out, kicking off on August 22, 2023, at about 1:30 pm ET and completing on September 7, 2023, at about 4:00 PM ET.
- Google Search Language Matching Systems Update Released Two Weeks Ago
Google has confirmed they released a language matching systems update about two weeks ago to improve how Google matches languages in Google Search. Google said "these should better match results to the language someone searches in, while still allowing for the flexibility multilingual searchers need to access results in multiple languages."
- Google Site Names Now Work In All Languages
Google announced that Site names now work in all languages, not just English, French, Japanese, and German. That was really the only change Google announced with Site names yesterday - so there you have it.
- Google Search Generative Experience Ends In India Ends February 2024
While we know the Google Search Generative Experience in the United States ends in December 2023, the India and probably Japan rollout ends a few months later in February 2024. Does that mean SGE will roll out fully in the US a few months prior to the full rollout in other countries?
- Google: Why You May See A Spike In Indexed URLs
Google's Gary Illyes answered a question on why one might see a sudden spike in indexed URLs by Google Search. The short answer is that there can be a ton of reasons, so it is hard to answer the question without the specific domain.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update Done, Language Matching System Update, Canonical Bug, Google Ads AI Disclosure & More
This week, I posted the big Google Webmaster Report - I hope it is helpful. The Google August 2023 core update finished rolling out last night and that core update had volatility earlier in the week, we reported on it early but it seemed to be correct.
- Hidden Room At Google Boulder Office
Here is a hidden room at the Google Boulder Walnut office. You can see the wall looks like a bunch of drawers but there is a secret door. Here is a photo of the door open and then of the door closed.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google's GM of Search in India about SGE: "Kumar confirms that at work, behind the scenes, are multiple large language models (LLMs) including an advanced version of Google’s MUM as well as PaLM 2.", Glenn Gabe on X
- Site-moves are annoying, I'd try to keep things stable for the long run, so make sure that (c) is really what you want for the next years. Then, set things up so that they all go directly to (c)., John Mueller on X
- Why did you remove the original page? In general, if you move a page, you should follow our guidance about redirecting. But redirecting to a new location -- and to a page that might be different in some ways -- doesn't guarantee the same views as the orig, Google SearchLiaison on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Chrome persists with targeted ads that use your browser history
- Google August 2023 Core Update rollout is now complete
- Survey: 51% of Gen Z choose TikTok, not Google, for search
- Google Site names now work for all languages
- YouTube pilots longer, less frequent ads on TV app
- Google to make political ads disclose AI content
- How to use Google Analytics 4: A complete guide
- YouTube is removing individual ad controls on new videos
- PPC forecasting with Google Sheets and Vertex AI
- Entities, topics, keywords: Clarifying core semantic SEO concepts
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 8 Best Traffic Analysis Tools, Ahrefs
- Universal Analytics still processing data two months after ‘sunset’, MarTech
Industry & Business
- Apple execs lose bid to block testimony at Google antitrust trial, CNBC
- Exclusive: ChatGPT traffic slips again for third month in a row, Reuters
- Google's Justice Department trial could test the future of antitrust law, Marketplace
- Our response to U.S. v. Google, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- The Power of Authenticity for Marketing (Bonus Episode), SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- What To Know About ChatGPT Enterprise, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- The New Reinstatement Process for Suspended Google Business Profiles Improvements and Dangers, Steady Demand
- 'It's plain stupidity' – Are we too enslaved to Google Maps?, Newstalk
- Ford adds Apple Maps EV routing to F-150 Lightning, Green Car Reports
- Waze Keeps Removing Features, Making Google Maps More Intriguing, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Android Auto bug ruins audio quality after using Assistant, 9to5Google
- iOS 17: How to Choose Which App Siri Uses to Send a Message, MacRumors
- iOS 18 Rumored to Feature Major Siri Improvements, MacRumors
- Redesigned Assistant At a Glance widget rolling out, 9to5Google
SEO
- E-E-A-T everything: how to adopt a E-E-A-T first approach to content marketing, Hallam
- How to Future-Proof Your Brand with SEO, Moz
- SEO for Events, Practical Ecommerce
- What is SEO Poisoning?, Check Point Software
- 12 SEO Best Practices to Improve Rankings in 2023, Ahrefs
PPC
- Google Ads Rolling Out Enhancements to Location Assets: Here's How to Use It, WordStream
- Google’s cookie-replacing Privacy Sandbox reaches general availability, The Verge
- Mac users hit by Atomic Stealer malware via malicious Google Search ads, 9to5Mac
- More information on Google Ads move to real time bidding for apps, Google Ads Help
Search Features
- Google Chrome reveals new look and features for 15th birthday, Google Blog
- Google Search generative AI experiment underway in India, with trigger failsafe, Hindustan Times
Other Search
- Unveiling the Chrome Web Store's Redesign, Chromium Blog
- Google, Bing required AI-made child abuse material be removed from search results under new code, ABC News
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.