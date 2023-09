Bing is testing not displaying, hiding, the site's URL in the search result snippets. Google has been testing this on and off for years and flip-flopping with that. But now Bing is doing the same - testing removing the full URL in the search results.

This was spotted by both Frank Sandtmann and Shameem Adhikarath, Shameem Adhikarath posted this screenshot on Twitter (click to enlarge):

I am for more showing than less but that is me.

Forum discussion at Twitter.