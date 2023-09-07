Google News Tests Author Names In Article Snippets

Google News, the portal, seems to be testing displaying the author name below the publication name in the article card snippet interface.

Google recently tested this for Google Discover stories and Top Stories in Google Search.

Now Google is testing it for articles listing on Google News at news.google.com.

Shalom Goodman shared an example of this on X, he wrote, "This is the first time I've seen authors within Google News. It could be Google's way of trying to gain authority for authors." I never use Google News like that, so I have no clue but I suspect he is correct?

Here is his screenshot (click to enlarge):

I personally do not see author names when I try it myself.

Forum discussion at X.