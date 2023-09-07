Google Clarifies Cryptocurrency Ads Policy For Blockchain Games With NFTs

Google has clarified its cryptocurrency policy to clarify the scope and requirements for the advertisement of blockchain-based games involving NFTs. Google said advertisers offering NFT games that do not promote gambling-related content may advertise those products and services starting September 15, 2023.

Google first started to allow cryptocurrency ads a couple of years ago, as an FYI.

Google wrote, "Beginning September 15, 2023, advertisers offering NFT games that do not promote gambling-related content may advertise those products and services when they meet the following requirements and are certified by Google."

Google said promotion of blockchain-based games involving NFTs is allowed. The example is, NFT games that allow players to purchase in-game items, like virtual apparel for a player’s characters, weaponry, or armor with better stats, consumed or used in a game to enhance a user’s experience or aid users in advancing the game.

Here are three examples of NFT games that are not allowed:

Promotion of games where players can wager or stake NFTs in exchange for the opportunity to win anything of real-world value (including other NFTs). Examples (non-exhaustive): Games that allow players to stake NFTs in exchange for fungible tokens such as cryptocurrencies.

Promotion of social casino games that reward NFT. Examples (non-exhaustive): Simulated casino gambling (for example, poker, slots or roulette) that offer the opportunity to win NFTs.

Promotion of "real money gambling" destinations. This includes gambling-related advertisements that appear on your game's destination.

Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued, at least 7 days, before any suspension of your account.

More details on this policy clarification can be found over here.

