Google Clarifies Cryptocurrency Ads Policy For Blockchain Games With NFTs

Sep 7, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Bitcoin Header

Google has clarified its cryptocurrency policy to clarify the scope and requirements for the advertisement of blockchain-based games involving NFTs. Google said advertisers offering NFT games that do not promote gambling-related content may advertise those products and services starting September 15, 2023.

Google first started to allow cryptocurrency ads a couple of years ago, as an FYI.

Google wrote, "Beginning September 15, 2023, advertisers offering NFT games that do not promote gambling-related content may advertise those products and services when they meet the following requirements and are certified by Google."

Google said promotion of blockchain-based games involving NFTs is allowed. The example is, NFT games that allow players to purchase in-game items, like virtual apparel for a player’s characters, weaponry, or armor with better stats, consumed or used in a game to enhance a user’s experience or aid users in advancing the game.

Here are three examples of NFT games that are not allowed:

  • Promotion of games where players can wager or stake NFTs in exchange for the opportunity to win anything of real-world value (including other NFTs). Examples (non-exhaustive): Games that allow players to stake NFTs in exchange for fungible tokens such as cryptocurrencies.
  • Promotion of social casino games that reward NFT. Examples (non-exhaustive): Simulated casino gambling (for example, poker, slots or roulette) that offer the opportunity to win NFTs.
  • Promotion of "real money gambling" destinations. This includes gambling-related advertisements that appear on your game's destination.

Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued, at least 7 days, before any suspension of your account.

More details on this policy clarification can be found over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Console Uses Bloom Filters For Faster Reporting
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus