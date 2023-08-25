Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update, Unconfirmed Updates, Bing Chat Data Not In Webmaster Tools & More

This week I broadcast from Chicago where I cover the latest confirmed Google update, the Google August 2023 core update that rolled out a few days after that big unconfirmed update from the weekend. Google said a page does not need to be in the top ten results to be a featured snippet. Google said internal links from the same page aren’t more helpful. Google is surveying searchers to see if they like the traditional search results versus the SGE results. Bing Chat data is still not in Bing Webmaster Tools, it should have been in May. Microsoft said Bing Chat usage is way up in the past few weeks despite reports showing Bing did not gain any marketshare from Bing Chat. Bing Chat is testing nosearch with Bing disabled in the wild. Bing Chat has improved memory, coding and more character support coming. Bing Image Creator should support better text generation soon. Bing is promoting Bing Chat in Bing Search a lot. Bing is testing official site badges and verified labels. Google is rolling out the local pack auto expanding map interface. Google Local Service ads stops accepting anonymous reviews today. Google Ads clarified the PMax brand safety controls and reporting. Google Ads will soon migrate vehicle ads to Performance Max. Google Ads has issues with reporting on recent data over the past day or so. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

