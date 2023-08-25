Daily Search Forum Recap: August 25, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google added CSV as an indexable format for Google Search. Google has a new appeal for maps user-generated content removals. Google Ads will migrate vehicle ads to PMAX. Google Business Profiles added a new FAQ and troubleshooting document on video verification. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update, Unconfirmed Updates, Bing Chat Data Not In Webmaster Tools & More
This week I broadcast from Chicago where I cover the latest confirmed Google update...
- CSV Files Added To List Of File Types Indexable By Google
Google has updated the help document for file types indexable by Google to include Comma-Separated Values (.csv) in the list. I doubt Google was not bale to index those files before, and I wonder if this was just a documentation change but not a change in what Google was able to index?
- New Google Business Profiles Video Verification Troubleshooting & FAQs
Google has posted a list of troubleshooting and FAQs around the Google Business Profiles video verification method. As you know, you can verify your business in Google Business Profiles through a number of methods, from snail mail to video verification and Kara from the Google Business Profiles team posted some troubleshooting and FAQs for the video method.
- Google Ads To Migrate Vehicle Ads From Smart Shopping To Performance Max Next Month
Google announced that starting next month, in September, existing vehicle ads campaigns created through Smart Shopping campaigns will be automatically migrated to Performance Max.
- Google Ads Advertiser Console Recent Data Unaccessible, Google Says
Google Ads posted an issue where the Google Ads advertiser console may not be showing recent data. Google wrote yesterday, "The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."
- New Google Maps User-Generated Content Appeals Form
At the beginning of this year, Google Maps posted a document with restrictions around user-generated content in Google Maps. Now, Google has created a new appeal process for when Google's enforcements for those user-generated content posts and reviews are a mistake.
- Super Fancy Google Zurich Room
Here is a room a the Google office in Zurich that is super fancy. You have a brick wall, fire place, chandelier, mirror, sconces, a fancy globe, nice sofa, wooden cheese game, and a fancy rug.
Other Great Search Threads:
- An account manager should not be required here. I've followed up with Patrick to look into it., AdsLiaison on X
- Here's a useless email if I've ever seen one. At least tell me the cid. Btw all my accounts track conversions., Boris Beceric on X
- Nope. But you should know who has access to your site's search console account, so you could ask them., John Mueller on X
- Service status for public transportation…. Is this new?, Mordy Oberstein on X
- Some things are gone (rel=next/prev), but the general idea (use unique URLs & link to them in addition to browser automation) remains. The important part is really the URLs & links to them, which I think most folks do anyway., John Mueller on Mastodon
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Threads is widely rolling out on the web
- Meta rolls out new search tool to track branded content campaigns
- Google Business Profile robocall scams are increasing
- Google is upgrading Vehicle Ads to Performance Max
- X referral traffic falls for publishers like BuzzFeed, Reuters, CNN
- Google will provide more targeted ad data to comply with new EU rules
- Using the ChatGPT code interpreter plugin for PPC
- Webinar: Leverage AI and automation to master personalized marketing
- 5 top tips to boost your local SEO efforts
- 5 things ecommerce advertisers can do with first-party data
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Use the GA4 Demo Account | Google Analytics Guide, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Google, Amazon, Nvidia, and others put $235 million into Hugging Face, The Verge
- Google: Undervalued And Positioned To Gain From Economic Strength, Seeking Alpha
- US judge dismisses Republican National Committee's email spam suit against Google, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 Content Marketing Measurement Don’ts, Content Marketing Institute
- Content Fragmentation - Quickly Generate New Content Ideas, Keyword Insights
- Personalization in B2B marketing, Online Marketing Blog
- Why the Worst Search Marketers Start Content Strategy with "SEO Keywords" — 5-Minute Whiteboard, SparkToro
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Google Pixel 8 series will allow users to reply to notifications through Google Assistant, Gizmochina
- Siri explains Conversation Awareness the first time it's activated, 9to5Mac
SEO
- Featured Snippets: why they’re valuable & how to win them, STAT Search Analytics
- The comedy of errors, Google Search Central Blog
PPC
- 7 Keyword Suggestion and Research Tools, BruceClay
- Deprecation of Structured Data Files v5.4, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How to Do a PPC Audit in 10 Steps, Semrush
- Launching the Merchant Support Service, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Nearly $964B Ad Spend Forecast, 5 Companies To Have A Major Impact, MediaPost
- Updates to Gambling and games policy (August 2023), Google Advertising Policies Help
Search Features
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.