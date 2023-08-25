Daily Search Forum Recap: August 25, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google added CSV as an indexable format for Google Search. Google has a new appeal for maps user-generated content removals. Google Ads will migrate vehicle ads to PMAX. Google Business Profiles added a new FAQ and troubleshooting document on video verification. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

