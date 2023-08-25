Google Ads To Migrate Vehicle Ads From Smart Shopping To Performance Max Next Month

Google announced that starting next month, in September, existing vehicle ads campaigns created through Smart Shopping campaigns will be automatically migrated to Performance Max.

Well, Google used the word "upgraded," but it felt weird to write that, so I replaced it with "migrated."

Google explained that all your campaign settings, structure, audience signals, vehicle feeds, and assets will be transitioned to this new campaign. Google said this will "help you maintain consistent performance."

When this happens you will no longer be able to create additional campaigns for vehicle ads through Smart Shopping campaigns.

For advertisers not already using vehicle ads, Performance Max with vehicle feeds will be available in open beta in the US and Canada, and closed beta in Australia, Google explained.

Here is why Google says this benefits advertisers:

Here is why Google says this benefits advertisers:

Multiply your customer connections: Performance Max unlocks new Google Ads channels and inventory for your campaign, including Search, YouTube, Display, Discover, and Gmail. You'll also be able to leverage audience signals to help Google AI understand who your most valuable audiences are so you can reach them faster. You can also optimize towards finding new leads with the New Customer Acquisition goal that you can select for your campaign.

Multiply conversions and conversion value: Through Performance Max, you can now optimize for both online conversions (leads) and offline conversions (store visits) within a single campaign, enabling strong omnichannel bidding optimization. Google AI and cross-channel bidding will help you reach customers, wherever they prefer to shop, and power more total conversions more efficiently for your campaigns.

Multiply your expertise with new insights: With the Insights page for Performance Max, you will now have access to new insights that can help inform your business and marketing strategy. These include insights about your audience and current search trends that relate to your business. You'll be able to quickly take action on these insights through the Recommendations tab to improve results.

