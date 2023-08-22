Bing Promoting Bing Chat In Autocomplete Bar, Pagination Bar & More

Microsoft Bing is pushing more into Bing Chat through Bing Search. Bing is adding Bing Chat icons in the autocomplete bar, the pagination bar and other areas of Bing Search - some of which we covered and some that aren't exactly new.

Shameem Adhikarath shared several examples of this on Twitter:

Autocomplete Bing Chat buttons:

Pagination Bing Chat button:

Here are his tweets with more examples:

Bing really wants more people to try out Bing Chat!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

