Bing Promoting Bing Chat In Autocomplete Bar, Pagination Bar & More

Microsoft Bing is pushing more into Bing Chat through Bing Search. Bing is adding Bing Chat icons in the autocomplete bar, the pagination bar and other areas of Bing Search - some of which we covered and some that aren't exactly new.

Shameem Adhikarath shared several examples of this on Twitter:

Autocomplete Bing Chat buttons:

Pagination Bing Chat button:

Here are his tweets with more examples:

2. Below Related searches at the bottom of SERP

Below Related searches at the bottom of SERP

while selecting Text from Bing SERP

Just above end of SERP

Bing really wants more people to try out Bing Chat!

