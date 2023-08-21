Bing Search Tests Verified Label

Aug 21, 2023
Bing is testing a "Verified" label in the search result snippets. This new label is placed next to the URL in the search result that says "verified."

Previously we saw Bing testing official site labels in the search results but here is a "verified" label.

Several folks on Twitter pinged me about it, I'll embed there tweets below but here is a screenshot from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

Here are more examples:

Bing is also testing a green official site badge.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

