Google Local Service Ads Anonymous Reviews Stops On August 25th

Aug 22, 2023
Google will stop collecting anonymous reviews on August 25, 2023. Google posted this notice in a help document, which reads, "Important: We've stopped collecting anonymous reviews and will stop showing anonymous reviews on August 25, 2023." Also, you no longer need reviews for LSAs to show, it is optional.

Here is a screenshot of the new anonymous reviews change:

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted about this on X/Twitter saying, "Getting reviews in the LSA platform is now optional. It was a really good idea, but I think they couldn't get anyone to actually do it in the LSA platform." "Also anonymous reviews are done across the board on Agust 25th," he added.

As an FYI, Google Maps in general had anonymous reviews for over a decade.

Forum discussion at X/Twitter.

