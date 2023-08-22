Google Local Service Ads Anonymous Reviews Stops On August 25th

Google will stop collecting anonymous reviews on August 25, 2023. Google posted this notice in a help document, which reads, "Important: We've stopped collecting anonymous reviews and will stop showing anonymous reviews on August 25, 2023." Also, you no longer need reviews for LSAs to show, it is optional.

Here is a screenshot of the new anonymous reviews change:

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted about this on X/Twitter saying, "Getting reviews in the LSA platform is now optional. It was a really good idea, but I think they couldn't get anyone to actually do it in the LSA platform." "Also anonymous reviews are done across the board on Agust 25th," he added.

Here are those tweets:

Getting reviews in the LSA platform is now optional.



It was a really good idea, but I think they couldn't get anyone to actually do it in the LSA platform.



Also anonymous reviews are done across the board on Agust 25th. #PPCchat pic.twitter.com/I2jjtTBQ8N — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) August 17, 2023

As an FYI, Google Maps in general had anonymous reviews for over a decade.

Forum discussion at X/Twitter.