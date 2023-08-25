Google Ads Advertiser Console Recent Data Unaccessible, Google Says

Aug 25, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Ads Logo Times Square Slowmo

Google Ads posted an issue where the Google Ads advertiser console may not be showing recent data. Google wrote yesterday, "The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."

Truth is, initially, Google posted an issue about errors, latency issues and other issues and not about a data issue and then Google changed the message.

Here is a screenshot I posted of what Google posted when it happened yesterday:

Now here is a new screenshot:

click for full size

I am honestly not seeing complaints from advertisers about this issue posted, which is rare. Are you seeing issues with not being able ot access recent data in Google Ads? I guess what you don't see, you don't know about?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: New Google Maps User-Generated Content Appeals Form
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus