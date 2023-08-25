Google Ads Advertiser Console Recent Data Unaccessible, Google Says

Google Ads posted an issue where the Google Ads advertiser console may not be showing recent data. Google wrote yesterday, "The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."

Truth is, initially, Google posted an issue about errors, latency issues and other issues and not about a data issue and then Google changed the message.

Here is a screenshot I posted of what Google posted when it happened yesterday:

Google Ads advertiser console errors, latency and other issues (same old...) https://t.co/G3STurgF8O pic.twitter.com/qPh8BbPS2Y — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) August 24, 2023

Now here is a new screenshot:

I am honestly not seeing complaints from advertisers about this issue posted, which is rare. Are you seeing issues with not being able ot access recent data in Google Ads? I guess what you don't see, you don't know about?

Forum discussion at Twitter.