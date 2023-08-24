Google: A Page Doesn't Have To Be In The Top 10 Results To Be A Featured Snippet

Aug 24, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Robot In Featured Spotlight

Google's John Mueller said there is no rule that a page has to rank in the top ten search result positions for it to be considered eligible for a featured snippet position.

The question was asked by Shubham Davey who wrote "if a page isn't ranking in the top 10 on SERPs, are those pages eligible for featured snippets?"

John Mueller replied on Twitter, "I don't think there's any hard rule like that; that would be weird."

Here are those tweets:

Pete Meyers from Moz also added his thoughts:

While it doesn't have to be the case where a featured snippet must be from a page that would rank well, it probably is mostly the case.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Bing Chat NoSearch With Bing Disabled In The Wild
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus