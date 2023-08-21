Bing Search Tests Green Official Site Label/Badge

Aug 21, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Bing is testing a green official site label or icon on some of its search result snippets. We've seen the "official site" title added to some search results in the past, but now there is this form of verification badge being added.

Here is a screenshot from Shameem Adhikarath as he posted on Twitter - notice the green badge, when you hover your mouse over it, it says "official site."

Here is a screenshot from Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon:

Here are more screenshots:

Here is the old label we previously covered:

Also, Google Ads was testing advertiser verification labels.

Bing is also testing a verified label as we just covered.

Forum discussion at Twitter and Mastodon.

