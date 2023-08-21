Bing Search Tests Green Official Site Label/Badge

Bing is testing a green official site label or icon on some of its search result snippets. We've seen the "official site" title added to some search results in the past, but now there is this form of verification badge being added.

Here is a screenshot from Shameem Adhikarath as he posted on Twitter - notice the green badge, when you hover your mouse over it, it says "official site."

Here is a screenshot from Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon:

Here are more screenshots:

(1/2) @bing 's on a roll with testing! Now, a green tick marks verified official sites, located right next to the URL.



Remember the previous updates on official or verified labels? Check below



Bing Tests Official Site Label

Here is the old label we previously covered:

Also, Google Ads was testing advertiser verification labels.

