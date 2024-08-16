For the original iTunes version, click here.

It finally happened: Google released the August 2024 core update; this one should reward small and independent publishers more, should it? Google had another search ranking bug, today, this was a big one. There has been tremendous Google ranking volatility this week, maybe the core update, but it was the day before and the weekend before the official announcement. The Department of Justice may decide to break up Google. Google launched new links in AI Overviews, expanded it to more countries and launched new Search Labs features, oh and Google is showing them in incognito mode. Google Gemini Research shows links as well. Google may be sending some publishers a lot more Discover traffic and a lot less Web Search traffic, a report says. Google Search Console only shows 35% of your data, maybe. Google does not technically follow links. Google may get better at URL parameter handling. Google confirms it shows 10+ shopping ads as you scroll. Google Search lists merchant center tracking parameters, causing a mess for some. Google deactivated Russian AdSense publishers. Google top stories may be showing fewer stories for political figures. Google is testing mini knowledge panel cards. Google knowledge panels have these “connections.” Google Home listings are hidden with fake WhatsApp numbers, and some hotels are closed. Google highlights reviews in the search result listings. The FTC officially banned fake reviews. And Apple Business Connect expanded its showcase feature. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

