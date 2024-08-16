Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update, Big Ranking Bug, DOJ Google Breakup, AI Overview Links, Gemini Research & More

Aug 16, 2024 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

For the original iTunes version, click here.

It finally happened: Google released the August 2024 core update; this one should reward small and independent publishers more, should it? Google had another search ranking bug, today, this was a big one. There has been tremendous Google ranking volatility this week, maybe the core update, but it was the day before and the weekend before the official announcement. The Department of Justice may decide to break up Google. Google launched new links in AI Overviews, expanded it to more countries and launched new Search Labs features, oh and Google is showing them in incognito mode. Google Gemini Research shows links as well. Google may be sending some publishers a lot more Discover traffic and a lot less Web Search traffic, a report says. Google Search Console only shows 35% of your data, maybe. Google does not technically follow links. Google may get better at URL parameter handling. Google confirms it shows 10+ shopping ads as you scroll. Google Search lists merchant center tracking parameters, causing a mess for some. Google deactivated Russian AdSense publishers. Google top stories may be showing fewer stories for political figures. Google is testing mini knowledge panel cards. Google knowledge panels have these “connections.” Google Home listings are hidden with fake WhatsApp numbers, and some hotels are closed. Google highlights reviews in the search result listings. The FTC officially banned fake reviews. And Apple Business Connect expanded its showcase feature. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: Wix Studio - SERP's Up goes live for its 100th episode special on Sep 4, 2024 at 11 AM ET - make sure to check it out live - more details can be found over here.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 16, 2024

Aug 16, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update, Big Ranking Bug, DOJ Google Breakup, AI Overview Links, Gemini Research & More

Aug 16, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google August 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - Will Small Sites Rank Again?

Aug 16, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Overview New Links UI, Save, Simpler Mode & More Countries

Aug 16, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Doesn't Technically Follow Links, It Extracts, Collects & Checks Later

Aug 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
Local Search

FTC Banned Fake Reviews

Aug 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google August 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - Will Small Sites Rank Again?
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 16, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.