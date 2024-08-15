Google is testing showing AI Overviews for users not signed in to their Google account. Some users are seeing AI Overviews for searches when using Chrome in Incognito mode (i.e. private mode, not signed in).

Update: Google has now confirmed it is showing AI Overviews signed-out users in the US now.

Jon Henshaw posted on LinkedIn, "So, that whole thing about how AI Overviews do not appear in Incognito results. Well..." He then shared this screenshot of Google showing AI Overviews in Incognito mode:

We know for sure that Google does not show the "AI Overviews and more" in Search Labs without opting in and signed in.

I have never seen them for searches in the US, in Chrome, signed in to my Workspace account. I do see them logged into my personal Google account but Google told me it should show for Workspace accounts - at least the normal AI Overviews, not the Search Labs version.

Anyway, I cannot replicate what Jon posted above, can you?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: Google has now confirmed with me it is showing AI Overviews signed-out users in the US now.