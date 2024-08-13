Google Connections For Knowledge Panels

Aug 13, 2024
Google

Google Connected Dots

Google can show the connections a person or entity have in its knowledge panel and break down those connections by category. In the example below, for Elon Musk, Google is showing the family connections, the work with connections and the people also search for connections.

This reminds me a little bit like the see the connection feature in Google Search from 2020.

This one was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted these examples on X - I cannot replicate it but here are his images and videos:

Google Search Connections

Here is how it works:

Google Search Connections

These are nice to see, I suspect.

Forum discussion at X.

 

