Google Highlighting Review Content In Search Result Snippets

Google is highlighting review content within its search results snippets for some queries that ask for reviews. At least, Google is testing this - since I cannot replicate it.

In the example spotted by Amit Purohit on LinkedIn Google is showcasing review content in the search result snippets in the search results. Here is that screenshot:

Google Search Highlight Review Snippets

Now, we saw Google highlight many things in the search results, including the blue highlights for featured snippets, things to know, normal search snippets and more.

But here, Google is getting smart and pulling out the review related content from the pages and showcasing that content in the search results snippet.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

